Saturday, November 25, 2023
EU stops advertising on X over hate speech

News Desk
November 23, 2023
LONDON-  The European Union (EU) is pulling its advertisements from Elon Musk’s X for now, citing an “alarming increase” in hate speech and disinformation on the platform formerly known as Twitter. A more drastic move could come next year. The European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm, could impose a fine of more than $100 million on X if the company is found to have breached tough new EU rules aimed at cleaning up digital media. “We have seen an alarming increase in disinformation and hate speech on several social media platforms in recent weeks,” Johannes Bahrke, a European Commission spokesperson, said Monday. Bahrke said the commission had advised EU institutions “to refrain from advertising” on platforms where such content was present, adding that he could confirm only that X had been affected by the temporary ban. In October, a few days after Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a deadly attack on Israel, the European Commission asked X to provide details of the actions it was taking to combat the spread of “illegal content and disinformation” on its platform. The commission is currently reviewing X’s response and deciding on its next steps. It has also asked TikTok and Facebook parent Meta for similar information. Social media companies operating in the EU are bound by obligations set out in the Digital Services Act, landmark legislation, enacted in August, that seeks to regulate large tech companies more stringently and protect people’s rights online.

Drop in iron products prices welcomed

