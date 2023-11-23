Fawad attends court hearing through video link

ISLAMABAD - Former information minister and PTI defector, Fawad Chaudhry, was absent from the court of Judicial Magistrate Yasir Mehmood Chaudhry at District Judicial Complex, Islamabad. This followed the completion of his 14-day judicial remand in a Rs 5 million fraud case filed against him by a citizen of Islamabad. Chaudhry, sent on judicial remand on November 8, faces allegations involving cash, weapons, and other items. The court granted the request for judicial remand, aiming at recovering these items. His attendance was marked on Wednesday through E-Court (video link/Skype) after a letter from Session Courts West Islamabad was circulated regarding the use of information technology and video link services for under-trial prisoners waiting for challans/reports under 173 CrPC. Advocate Faisal Chaudhry, representing Chaudhry, filed an application on Wednesday to produce the former information minister in court, a request disposed of by Judge Yasir Mehmood. During the E-Court proceedings, Fawad Chaudhry told the court to accept his production application, citing a lung infection and the need to see a pulmonologist. A show-cause notice for non-submission of challan under CrPC was sent to the SHO of the police station, with submission due in court on December 2, according to the court order.