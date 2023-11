Five Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders on Tuesday parted ways with their party over the May 9 violence.

The leaders include two Lahore-based candidates, Abdul Karim Khan and Khalid Ghurki, Sheikhupura vice president Malik Muhammmad Iqbal, Nanakana Sahib’s Tariq Mehamood Bajwa and Kasur’s Nadeem Haroon.