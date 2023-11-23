Forest peril

I am writing to bring attention to critical forest issues. Forests play a pivotal role in a country’s development as natural resources. According to experts, a country should ideally have 25% of its total area covered by forests. Unfortunately, in Pakistan, only 4.5% of the total area is forested. Forests are rapidly disappearing due to deforestation for lumber, pasture land, and agriculture.
Forests are crucial for our planet, serving as natural habitats for plants and animals. The clearing of land through the cutting of densely populated plants and trees is referred to as deforestation.
Pakistan heavily relies on imported wood and wood-based products as it is not self-sufficient in these resources. The country’s forest resources are depleting at a rate of one percent, posing dreadful effects on the people. While there’s a common belief that cut trees will grow back in a few years, it’s important to note that the forest may never be the same; it might transform into a secondary forest.
Without immediate preventive measures, a severe crisis awaits humanity. The potential loss of animals, plants, and the risk of fatal diseases are significant concerns. We must collaboratively develop an environmentally suitable plan. I hope my concerns will be highlighted in your newspaper.
MAHZILA KHURSHAID,
Turbat.