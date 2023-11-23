Forest peril

I am writing to bring attention to critical forest issues. Forests play a pivotal role in a country’s development as natural resourc­es. According to experts, a country should ideally have 25% of its to­tal area covered by forests. Unfor­tunately, in Pakistan, only 4.5% of the total area is forested. Forests are rapidly disappearing due to deforestation for lumber, pasture land, and agriculture.

Forests are crucial for our plan­et, serving as natural habitats for plants and animals. The clearing of land through the cutting of dense­ly populated plants and trees is re­ferred to as deforestation.

Pakistan heavily relies on import­ed wood and wood-based products as it is not self-sufficient in these resources. The country’s forest re­sources are depleting at a rate of one percent, posing dreadful ef­fects on the people. While there’s a common belief that cut trees will grow back in a few years, it’s im­portant to note that the forest may never be the same; it might trans­form into a secondary forest.

Without immediate preventive measures, a severe crisis awaits humanity. The potential loss of an­imals, plants, and the risk of fatal diseases are significant concerns. We must collaboratively develop an environmentally suitable plan. I hope my concerns will be high­lighted in your newspaper.

MAHZILA KHURSHAID,

Turbat.