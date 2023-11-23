Thursday, November 23, 2023
Function held in Khairpur to mark World Children’s Day

OUR STAFF REPORT
November 23, 2023
Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR - Speakers at a function said that the state, society and educational institutions should ensure protection of the children’s rights within their respective domains. The Sindh Rural Support Organisation (SRSO) in collaboration with the Education Department organised the function in connection with World Children’s Day at Government High School Sami, Khairpur on Wednesday. SRSO decorated the schools with charts and banners inscribed with slogans for the promotion of child rights. The schoolchildren presented songs, speeches, naats and tableaus highlighting child rights and got applause from the audience on the occasion. The speakers said that children were the real asset and if their rights were protected the nation would be protected. They said children had the right to life, education, health and food. They said boys and girls were equal in the eyes of Islam and they both should be given equal opportunity to grow and progress. District Education Officer Khairpur, Senior Manager SRSO-USAID Schools project Naimatullah Shaikh and others addressed the occasion.

OUR STAFF REPORT

