Gaza death toll since October 7 climbs to 14,532, including more than 6,000 children

The number of people killed in Israeli air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since the Oct. 7 Hamas offensive has risen to 14,532, including over 6,000 children and 4,000 women, the media office in the besieged enclave said on Wednesday.

The number of deaths among medical personnel reached 205, including doctors, nurses, and paramedics, it said in a statement.

As many as 25 members of the civil defense teams and 64 journalists were also among those killed.

The office put the number of injuries at more than 35,000, saying more than 75% of them are children and women.

The number of destroyed government buildings reached 102, along with 266 schools, of which 67 are no longer in service.

As many as 85 mosques have been completely destroyed, while 174 are damaged. Three churches were also targeted.

Regarding residential units, 45,000 houses are completely demolished, while 233,000 face partial destruction.

At least 26 hospitals and 55 health centers have also gone out of service.

Israeli forces targeted 56 ambulances, with many others being rendered inoperative due to fuel shortages.

Markets and commercial stores are suffering from a shortage of essential goods and various food items, whereas bakeries have completely shut all operations.