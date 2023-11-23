Gaza war: Traders call for removing imported products

KARACHI-Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman and business leaders in the city stressed the need to replace Israeli products in the market with local brands.

The consensus emerged at a seminar entitled “Lets support brands of Pakistan”, jointly held by the JI Karachi and the Pakistan Business Forum, Karachi. The seminar was organised at Idara Noor-e-Haq, the JI Karachi headquarters, here on Wednesday. A display area was also staged at the venue, featuring local brands as replacements for brands owned by Israel and her allies.

Speaking on the occasion, JI Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that Pakistanis can’t join the ranks of Hamas against Israel but can play their due role for a serious blow to the Zionist regime and her economy.

He urged the business community to come forward and promote local brands. He added that the JI would support the business community in this regard at all available forums.

He said that following the Israeli crimes against humanity in Gaza, the entire world has visibly divided into two parts; the heartless ruling elites and the people of conscience. The global community in large was boycotting Israeli products in a bid to ensure ceasefire in Gaza.

He said, “Hamas has once again renewed the issue of Palestine. The purpose for today’s moot is also to find ways for transforming local products into international brands.”

The JI leader said that the ongoing crises in the Middle East should be taken as an opportunity to consolidate the boycott against Israeli products by taking serious measures on part of the Pakistani nation.

It is the time for Pakistani traders and producers to play their due role and introduce local brands of high quality in order to oust Israeli brands from the domestic and international markets. He also appealed to the renowned chains of stores to promote the local products and prioritise them over the foreign products.

Sohail Aziz of the PBS in his addressed shed light on the forum and said that the PBS is an international business forum, with chapters in some 42 countries across the globe.

He vowed to work closely with the JI to promote local brands and their exports in order to strengthen the local economy. Seasoned trader Shakeel of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry also addressed the forum. He floated the slogan: Be Pakistani, buy Pakistani. He also stressed the need to promote the culture of honesty and production of quality products. PHMA Chairman Babar Khan, on the occasion, offered training programmes for traders through the platform of the PBS.

Pakistan Vegetables and Fruits Exporters Association head Abdul Waheed also stressed the need to ensure honesty in the business sector and to promote the export sector. United King founder Tehseen Shaikh, F&M Director Farukh Shaikh, JI leader Qazi Sadaruddin and others also addressed the forum.