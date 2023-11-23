Gold price up by Rs900 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The price of per tola 24 karat gold increased by Rs900 and was sold at Rs216,500 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs215,600 the pre­vious day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs766 to Rs185,614 from Rs184,842 whereas the prices of and 10 gram 22 karat gold in­creased to Rs170,146 from Rs 169,439, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Associa­tion reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver witnessed no change and was sold at Rs 2,550 and 2,186.21 respectively. The price of gold in the interna­tional market increased by $11 to $2,022 from $2,011, the Association reported.