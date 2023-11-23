Graduation ceremony held at PAF Academy

ISLAMABAD - The graduation ceremony of 148th GD (P), 94th Engineering, 104th Air Defence and 130th Combat Support Courses was held at the PAF Academy Asghar Khan, Risalpur on Wednesday. According to a press release received here, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar- ul-Haq Kakar was the chief guest on the occasion. Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was also in attendance. A total of 131 Aviation Cadets, 8 Gentleman Cadets and 3 Naval Cadets graduated. The chief guest awarded Branch insignias and trophies to the distinction holders. The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Trophy for the overall best performance in General Service Training was awarded to Aviation Cadet Sergeant Muhammad Ali Gohar, whereas, the trophy for the overall best performance in Combat Support Course was won by Aviation Cadet Syed Saad Ali. Chief of the Air Staff Trophy for the best performance in Air Defence Course was received by Aviation Cadet Sergeant Sikandar Abbas whereas, Aviation Cadet Sohaib Saeed received Chief of the Air Staff Trophy for the overall best performance in Engineering discipline. The Chief of the Air Staff Best Pilot Trophy for outstanding performance in flying training was awarded to Aviation Cadet Muhammad Musa Jawad while Aviation Cadet Sohaib Saeed was awarded the coveted Sword of Honour for the overall best performance at the College of Aeronautical Engineering. The Sword of Honour for overall best performance in College of Flying Training was received by Aviation Cadet Wing Under Officer Ahmad Malik. While addressing the graduating cadets, the prime minister said, “Today is the beginning of your journey in PAF as officers. You have been trained well at this leading Air Force Academy and I am sure you will overcome future challenges with full commitment and dedication. Being custodians of PAF’s glorious legacy, you carry the hopes of this Nation on your young shoulders and, therefore, must work hard to keep abreast with latest developments in technology, modern concepts and current trends related to modern warfare.”