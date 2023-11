GSMA Intelligence conducts research with support from Huawei

LAHORE-A recent research conducted by GSMA Intelligence with support from Huawei revealed that about 60% of survey respondents in Pakistan would accept a lower salary in order to work for an organization that had set a target to reduce its carbon emissions. That compares with about half of respondents, on average, in other countries surveyed.

Companies that fail to embed climate change in their core business strategy risk damaging their reputation and also lose the opportunity to launch potentially profitable new lines of business. Pakistan is working to decrease CO2 equivalent emissions. The government is pursuing strategies for combating climate change, including the promotion of renewables and electric vehicles, a ban on plastic bags, and the billion-tree plantation drive. The research found that 80% of consumers surveyed across 16 countries now view climate change as the world’s No. 1 challenge. Moreover, it found that 60% of respondents consider climate or sustainability when buying a product, while 45% say they are willing to pay a premium for products and services that have been certified carbon neutral.

The inclination toward such “green purchasing” appeared to be greatest in countries that are most exposed to extreme weather conditions induced by climate change. The highest correlations are seen in the Philippines, Pakistan, Brazil, Türkiye, and Indonesia–fast-growing emerging economies with direct exposure to warming and extreme weather events. Consumers in such countries indicated an above-average willingness to change their behavior in response to climate change.