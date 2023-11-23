Thursday, November 23, 2023
Hesco intensifies crackdown against power theft

OUR STAFF REPORT
November 23, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD-The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) in its action against the power theft arrested a power thief and registered a case against him. HESCO’s spokesperson Sadiq Kubar informed here on Wednesday that SDO Operation Sub Division Sarfaraz Colony Muhammad Awais Memon alongwith a police team while conducting a raid in Dadan Shah Muhalla arrested a power pilfer. The spokesperson said that the accused Muhammad Ali was a defaulter of Rs559,553 over 12 years and also created hurdles in officiating the power theft drive

OUR STAFF REPORT

