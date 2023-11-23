Hierarchy Halt

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has issued a landmark decision, prohibiting the use of the term “Sahib” for public servants. This decision is emblematic of a broader stance on the importance of avoiding unnecessary status elevation within the public sector. The apex court took a decisive step towards reshaping the dynamics of how public servants are addressed and, by extension, how they perceive their roles.

The written order, arising from a bail application related to a child’s murder case in Peshawar, emphasises that it is time to discontinue the practice of adding the word “sahib” to job titles. The court contends that such an addition unnecessarily elevates the status of public servants, potentially fostering delusions of grandeur and a sense of unaccountability. This shift in nomenclature is deemed unacceptable, especially since it runs counter to the interests of the public that these servants are meant to serve.

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, in his authored order, raises a critical point about the potential impact of honorifics on the mindset of public servants. The court’s decision reflects a deep concern that these titles may contribute to an environment where public servants perceive themselves as beyond scrutiny, detached from the accountability that is crucial in serving the public effectively.

This prohibition on the use of “Sahib” aligns with the principle that public servants should be viewed as accountable individuals devoted to the public’s interests. The court, in its wisdom, recognizes the potential pitfalls associated with hierarchical titles that may create a divide between the public and those in service. Instead, there is a call for a more egalitarian approach, emphasising the core purpose of public service – to serve the public.

This decision serves as a clear message to the public sector, signalling the imperative to prioritise transparency and dismantle practices that may impede accountability. By challenging the use of honorifics that may contribute to an inflated sense of importance, the Supreme Court is paving the way for a more accountable and accessible public service. This move holds the potential to redefine the relationship between public servants and the citizens they are meant to serve, fostering a culture of humility and accountability.