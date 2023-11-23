IHC summons PM, defence minister on 29th

ISLAMABD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday summoned Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar, defence minister and others to appear in person on November 29 in a case related to the missing Baloch students.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani conducted hearing of a case regarding the implementation of the recommendations of the Commission of Inquiry directed them to appear before the court in person if they do not secure the recovery of more than 50 allegedly missing Baloch students. In this matter, Advocate Imaan Mazari had moved the IHC. During the hearing, Justice Kayani remarked that we are sitting in Islamabad and talking about the rights of Balochistan. The judge said to the additional attorney general that he is giving him seven-day time to ensure the implementation on the recommendations of the Commission. The additional attorney- general for Pakistan Manuwar Iqbal Dogal requested the court not to summon the premier and ministers.

Earlier, Justice Kayani expressed his displeasure and rejected the report of the committee of ministers established to look into the matter. The committee comprised three ministers and was formed by the federal government. Assistant Attorney General for Pakistan Usman Ghuman submitted the one-page report having six-points. The judge, however, expressed his annoyance at the report and returned it. He later summoned Additional Attorney General Munawar Iqbal Dogal at 11:00 am. He remarked, “This report is a matter of shame for this court.”

The IHC bench said that the caretaker prime minister and interior minister should have realized that this is a matter of the Baloch students, as they, too, belong to Balochistan. When Dogal appeared before the court, the judge said to Dogal that the court was conducting the 21st hearing of the case and that it was earlier being heard by former IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah.

Justice Kayani said that a commission was then formed following the court orders and questions were put forward. He added that the case of enforced disappearances was then referred to the federal government with the matter being sent to the premier.

The court told Dogal that PM Kakar himself should have realized the gravity of the matter and owned the missing students. He further said that if there was a criminal case against them, the government should have registered it. The AGP told the court that whatever the matter may be, the concerned ministry either looks into it or is referred to a sub-committee. He also said that the committee then shares the matter with the prime minister and the cabinet.

The judge remarked that the commission included a lot of high-profile people, everything was documented and asked that why there was still no progress in the case. He maintained, “The real purpose of the commission was to recover those who are missing.”

He added that the Missing Persons Commission has not done any work, despite several decisions by this court. He remarked, “This is a great tragedy.” He continued that the court would do its job and ensure the implementation of its orders. The bench observed that it is the state’s responsibility to ensure that these people reach their homes. Rejecting the report of the government’s committee, the court said that it would issue notice to the premier, summoning him, and the relevant ministers. The IHC bench also said that it is doing the job of the executive. He asked that whether they should send this matter to the United Nations and dishonour our country.