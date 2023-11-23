Imam-e-Kaaba arrives in Islamabad on 4-day visit

ISLAMABAD - Imam-e-Kaaba Sheikh Saleh bin Humaid arrived on Wednesday in Islamabad for a four-day visit to further strengthen the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

He was welcomed by prominent figures, including Federal Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti, Federal Minister for Education Madad Ali Sindhi, Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, and several other senior officials. During his visit, Imam-e-Kaaba is scheduled to lead the Friday Prayer at the iconic Faisal Mosque, a momentous occasion for the local Muslim community. Additionally, he is set to engage in meetings with key figures, including the President, Prime Minister, Chief of Army Staff, and other high-ranking officials. Talking to APP, Ashrafi who is also the Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Pakistani Diaspora in Middle East and Muslim Countries, said Imam-e- Kaaba’s presence would garner widespread anticipation, emphasizing the significance of this spiritual and diplomatic engagement. He said the spiritual leader’s visit would contribute to the promotion of peace, unity and shared values of the two nations.

IMAM-E-KAABAH MEETS EDUCATION MINISTER

Imam-e-Khatib at Masjid al Haram Dr Salih bin Abdullah al Humaid met Caretaker Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi the other day. The minister welcomed the Imam e Kaabah with the highest of honors and said that the love and respect of people of Pakistan for Saudi Arabia has no limits, said a press release issued here Wednesday. He said the relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is the strongest relationship that Pakistan has, adding, both countries share cultural, religious and historic ties.

Meanwhile, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Sami) Chairman Maulana Hamidul- Haq Haqqani on Wednesday held an inclusive meeting with Imame- Kaaba Sheikh Saleh bin Humaid in the Federal Capital. Hamid who is also the Deputy Head of Darul Uloom Haqqania, extended a warm welcome to Imam-e-Kaaba upon his arrival in Pakistan, emphasizing the longstanding fraternal relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.