Iraq slams US air strikes as ‘violation’ of its sovereignty

BAGHDAD-Iraq on Wednesday condemned a flurry of US air strikes on its soil targeting Iran-backed groups Washington holds responsible for attacks on its troops as a violation of its sovereignty.
Government spokesman Bassem al-Awadi said the pre-dawn strikes on Tuesday and Wednesday were carried out “without the knowledge of Iraqi government agencies” and constituted an “unacceptable violation of Iraqi sovereignty”.
But he also criticised the Iran-backed groups that the Pentagon says have carried out at least 32 separate attacks on US targets in Iraq since October 17.
“Any armed action or activity outside the military institution is deemed condemnable and an unlawful endeavour that jeopardises the national interest,” he said in a statement.

