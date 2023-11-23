Islamabad capital police initiate crackdown against professional beggars  

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad capital police have initiated a massive crackdown against professional beggars and their handlers in the city to curb this menace, a public relations officer said on Wednesday. He said that the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, ordered the all zonal DPO’s to take action against professional beggars and their handlers in their respective areas adding that cases should be registered against them.

He reiterated that the parents who send their children with these criminals will also face action according to the law, adding that criminals in the guise of begging were found involved in different criminal activities. During the ongoing crackdown against professional beggars and their handlers, the Islamabad Capital Police teams arrested 13 professional beggars and registered 07 cases against them under the beggar act during the last 48 hours.

Citizens are also urged to discourage these professional beggars and give their charity to the needy people and are also requested to inform police about any suspicious activity through “Pucar-15” and join hands with police to curb this menace from the city.