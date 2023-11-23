Israel, Hamas agree to truce

Tel Aviv says release of 50 abducted women, children to begin today morning n Israel lists 300 Palestinian prisoners, mostly teens, eligible for release n Israeli govt vows to continue war against Hamas after four-day pause in fighting n Palestinian death toll rises to 14,100 n UN welcomes Israel-Hamas deal.

JERUSALEM/ UNITED NATIONS - Israel and Hamas said Wednesday they had agreed on a four-day truce in the Gaza war during which the Palestinian fighters would free at least 50 of the hostages taken in their October 7 attack.

In turn, Israel would release at least 150 Palestinian prisoners and allow more humanitarian aid into the coastal territory after more than six weeks of bombardment, heavy fighting and a crippling siege.

The hostages to be freed are women and children, and the Palestinian prisoners are women and detainees aged 18 and younger. The process could begin Thursday at 10:00 am (0800 GMT), according to regional media reports.

The deal -- negotiated with Qatar, the United States and Egypt -- is the first major breakthrough in Gaza’s bloodiest ever war that has killed thousands and left much of the territory in ruins.

“We are very happy that a partial release is pending,” Israel’s Hostages and Missing Families Forum group said in a statement.

“As of now, we don’t know exactly who will be released when.” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose cabinet approved the truce after a marathon overnight session, told his ministers it was a “difficult decision but it’s a right decision”.

The cabinet’s sign-off was one of the last hurdles after what one US official described as five “extremely excruciating” weeks of talks.

Hamas welcomed the “humanitarian truce” and an official of the group told AFP that “the resistance is committed to the truce as long as the occupation honours it”.

‘Brave souls’ The war started after Hamas on October 7 launched the worst attack in Israel’s history that left around 1,200 people dead, according to the Israeli government. Israel launched a major bombing campaign and then a ground offensive in Gaza which, according to the Hamas government, has killed 14,100 people, thousands of them children. Israel said that, to facilitate the hostage release, it would initiate a four-day “pause” in its air assault of Gaza. If the initial phase works, a subsequent phase could see 150 more Palestinian prisoners released in exchange for 50 more hostages, said an Israeli government document naming 300 eligible prisoners.

For every 10 additional hostages released, there would be an extra day’s “pause” in fighting, the document said.

Hamas and Islamic Jihad group sources earlier told AFP the truce would apply to ground operations as well as air operations over southern Gaza.

The negotiations have involved the US Central Intelligence Agency, Israel’s Mossad, Egyptian intelligence and leaders in Doha, Cairo, Washington, Gaza and Israel. A senior US official said three Americans, including three-yearold Abigail Mor Idan, were among the 50 earmarked for staggered release from Thursday. US President Joe Biden said he was “extraordinarily gratified that some of these brave souls... will be reunited with their families once this deal is fully implemented”.

‘PAIN IN MY HEART’

Families on both sides grappled with a lack of clarity over how the releases would unfold. “We don’t know who will get out because Hamas will release the names every evening of those who will get out the next day,” said Gilad Korngold, whose son and daughter-inlaw are being held in Gaza along with their two children and other relatives. Israel’s list of eligible Palestinian prisoners included 123 detainees under 18 and 33 women, among them Shrouq Dwayyat, convicted of attempted murder in a 2015 knife attack. Her mother Sameera Dwayyat said “I had hoped that she would come out in a deal” but added that her relief was tempered by “great pain in my heart” over the dead children in Gaza. Large parts of Gaza have been flattened by thousands of air strikes, and the territory faces shortages of food, water and fuel. For now, Israel appeared to be pushing on with its offensive in northern Gaza, with witnesses reporting strikes on Kamal Adwan hospital and nearby homes.

Medical workers treated bloodied, dust-covered survivors as other residents fled through debris-strewn streets to safety. Taher al-Nunu, adviser to Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, said hundreds of aid trucks would enter as part of the truce, including “eight trucks of fuel and cooking gas”.

‘FULL FORCE’

The truce deal was welcomed by countries including Britain and China. The Palestinian Authority in the occupied West Bank also hailed the deal and reiterated its call for “a comprehensive cessation of the Israeli aggression” and more aid deliveries.

Ahead of the Israeli cabinet vote, Netanyahu had faced criticism from within his right-wing coalition, where some argued the deal gave too much to the Palestinian militants. Hardline National Security Minister Itamar Ben- Gvir said it should include the release of Israeli soldiers.

But with dozens of families in Israel desperate to have their loved ones returned home, and the public gripped by the hostages’ fate, the government ultimately set aside any misgivings. At a Tel Aviv plaza now known as Hostages Square, Doron Klein, 49, said he was “hopeful” child hostages would come home but said the deal could pose “risks” to the military operation. “I think the fear of everybody is that this will give the Hamas time to reorganise and we’ll pay a price with more soldiers that will be killed,” he said. Israel’s Defence Minister Yoav Gallant stressed that “immediately after we have exhausted this phase”, military operations would “continue in full force”. A US official said there was hope the deal would lead to a “full pause” in deadly exchanges of fire between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement along Israel’s northern border. Israel has also been targeted on its southern flank, with Yemen’s Huthis on Sunday seizing an Israel-linked cargo vessel and threatening to target more over the Israel-Hamas war. On Wednesday, the Israeli military said it had intercepted a cruise missile fired near the southern resort of Eilat. Meanwhile, the head of the United Nations children’s agency on Wednesday called the besieged Gaza Strip “the most dangerous place in the world to be a child,” and said that the hard-won truce deal between Israel and Hamas was not enough to save their lives.