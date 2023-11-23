Israel intensifies attacks across Gaza ahead of humanitarian pause

Israel intensified its attacks across the Gaza Strip late Wednesday shortly before a humanitarian pause in fighting between Israeli forces and Hamas fighters was set to take effect.

The Israeli army struck several areas across the Gaza Strip, particularly in the northern parts, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

It said a number of people were killed in a series of Israeli airstrikes on residential homes in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

The agency cited local sources as saying that Israeli artillery bombed the vicinity of Khalifa School in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza, which is home to more than 8,000 displaced people, leaving many injured.

In Gaza City, Israeli warplanes struck the Sheikh Ridwan and Shejaiya neighborhoods.

Artillery shelling was also reported in Al-Fukhari east of Khan Younis in the southern the Gaza Strip and another airstrike on a home in Rafah which left at least three people injured, WAFA said.

The latest attacks come as a humanitarian pause is expected to come into effect as a result of Qatari, Egyptian and US mediation between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.

Under the humanitarian pause, Hamas is expected to release 50 captives held in Gaza, mainly women and children, in exchange for the release of Palestinian women and children from Israeli jails.

Israel launched relentless air and ground attacks in the Gaza Strip following a surprise attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

The number of people killed in Israeli air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since then has risen to 14,532, including over 6,000 children and 4,000 women, the media office in the besieged enclave said Wednesday.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is around 1,200, according to official figures.