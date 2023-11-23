King Charles presents MBEs to K-pop stars Blackpink

LONDON - In another sign of the King’s K-pop diplomacy, members of South Korean girl group Blackpink have been presented with honourary Member of the Order of the British Empire Medals (MBEs). It comes during the state visit by South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol, in which the King had praised the global reach of Korean pop culture. Blackpink were namechecked by the King for supporting environmental causes. “I can only admire how they can prioritise these vital issues, as well as being global superstars,” he said. The MBEs recognise how the girl group acted as ambassadors for the COP climate change summit and have been advocates for the UN’s sustainable development goals, helping to bring the environmental message to “millions of young people”. There was a special investiture this morning in the 1844 room in Buckingham Palace, often used for the most distinguished guests. It was another reflection of the red carpet being rolled out during this South Korean state visit, with the diplomatic courtship reflecting the increasing importance of this strategic ally and economic partner. The members of Blackpink - Roseanne Park, Jennie Kim, Jisoo Kim and Lalisa Manoban - are now honorary members of the Order of the British Empire and were guests at the state banquet in Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening. The King’s speech had highlighted the global reach of South Korean popular culture and its “remarkable ability to captivate imaginations”.