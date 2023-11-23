Korean space race? North and South chase spy satellites

SEOUL - North Korea claimed Wednesday to have successfully put its first military surveillance satellite into orbit, with the South also preparing to send up its first spy satellite later this month. The two launch attempts, set to come in such quick succession, appear to be the beginnings of a space race on the Korean peninsula. Here, AFP takes a look at what we know about the new competition between the North and South. North Korea first tried -- and failed -- to launch a satellite in 1998. In 2021, leader Kim Jong Un made developing a military spy satellite a key regime goal. Pyongyang wants to monitor areas of strategic interest, including South Korea and Guam, experts say. Realtime monitoring capacity “effectively means the advancement of preemptive strike capabilities”, said Lim Eul-chul, associate professor at Kyungnam University’s Institute for Far Eastern Studies. Seoul and Washington have called the launches veiled ballistic missile tests, as space launch rockets and ballistic missiles have significant technological overlap, but different payloads. However, if the North keeps launching satellites -- potentially even seeking Moscow’s help to send some skyward from Russian spaceports -- it would indicate Kim is genuinely interested in space, said Cha Du-hyeogn, an analyst at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies. “If North Korea repeats failures again and again, insisting only on domestic launches, that would suggest its main purpose is to improve ballistic missile performance,” Cha added. While Japanese officials have warned there is no evidence that Pyongyang’s Tuesday night launch was indeed a success, North Korean state media claimed on Wednesday that Kim had reviewed images taken by the satellite of a US Air Force base in Guam. “State-controlled media claims of a successful launch do not mean the satellite will actually perform meaningful reconnaissance functions,” said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul. South Korea, which recovered debris from North Korea’s previous failed satellite launches earlier this year, said they had no military value. But Tuesday night’s launch comes after a September meeting between Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin, who suggested Moscow could help. And Pyongyang has clearly improved since its last attempt, securing the engine thrust to stably lift a 300 kilogram payload into orbit, said Cha of the Asan Institute.