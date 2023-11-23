KU Syndicate meeting approves F&PC minutes, budget

KARACHI-Vice Chancellor of (VC) the University of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi chaired the Syndicate meeting held at the VC Secretariat on Wednesday.

The KU Syndicate members approved the minutes, reports, and budget presented by the Finance and Planning Committee and suggested that all the documents related to the budget and financial matters should be presented in a book form for the members of the Syndicate. Meanwhile, the Syndicate nominated its member Professor Dr Wasim Qazi as a member of the Syndicate on the Board of Governors of the Shaikh Zayed Islamic Research Centre for three years. Moreover, the Syndicate nominated its other member Professor Dr Nusrat Idress as a member of the Syndicate on the Advanced Study Research Board for three years.

The KU Syndicate meeting also approved the recommendation and implementation of resolutions of the Syndicate meeting held on April 03, 2023, and also approved the resolutions of the KU Academic Council meetings held on October 04, and November 14, 2022. Furthermore, the KU Syndicate approves the appointment of Dr Muhammad Yasir as a chairman in the Department of Chemical Engineering, Dr Naeem Ahmed in the Department of International Relations, Dr Sadiq Ali Khan in the Department of Computer Science, Dr Faheem Akbar in the Department of Agriculture and Agribusiness Management, Dr Raffat Parveen Siddiqui in the Department of Library and Information Science, Dr Muhammad Nadeemullah in the Department of Social Work, Dr Safia Urooj in Department of Teacher Education, while Dr Zehra Manzoor has been appointed as the Director Dr Zafar H Zaidi National Center for Proteomics, and Professor Dr Muhammad Javed Iqbal as the Director of the Institute of Space Science and Technology for three years.