Thursday, November 23, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Lahore Police arrests 853 one-wheelers in crackdown

Agencies
November 23, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamiana on Wednesday released report on the performance of Lahore Police which claimed that police have registered a total of 4,790 cases related to one-wheeling, resulting in 853 individuals being sent to jail in the past year. Further, they have also registered 122 cases of displaying weapons and recovered three Kalashnikovs, 34 rifles, 14 guns, and 89 pistols from the suspects. In addition, the police have registered 8,712 cases of illegal weapons and recovered 126 Kalashnikovs, 581 rifles, 418 guns, 7,630 pistols, and ammunition from the suspects. They have also registered 4,790 cases of one-wheeling and arrested 853 suspects.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1700718830.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023