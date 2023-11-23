Lahore Police arrests 853 one-wheelers in crackdown

LAHORE - CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamiana on Wednesday released report on the performance of Lahore Police which claimed that police have registered a total of 4,790 cases related to one-wheeling, resulting in 853 individuals being sent to jail in the past year. Further, they have also registered 122 cases of displaying weapons and recovered three Kalashnikovs, 34 rifles, 14 guns, and 89 pistols from the suspects. In addition, the police have registered 8,712 cases of illegal weapons and recovered 126 Kalashnikovs, 581 rifles, 418 guns, 7,630 pistols, and ammunition from the suspects. They have also registered 4,790 cases of one-wheeling and arrested 853 suspects.