Thursday, November 23, 2023
LDA demolishes illegal constructions

Agencies
November 23, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) demolished various constructions during a crackdown on illegal buildings and commercial use of residential buildings in the provincial capital, here on Wednesday. According to a spokesman for the authority, the operation was launched in Awan Town, Sabzazar, Allama Iqbal Town, Qazi Town and adjacent areas, resulting in demolition of multiple illegal/ commercial properties. The LDA teams partially demolished illegal shops in Awan Town, removed shutters of illegal shops in Qazi Town, and demolished Neelam Ghar [auction house], illegal sheds at plot No. 766H, Sabzazar scheme. In plot No. 14A, Marghzar scheme, commercial encroachments were cleared.

