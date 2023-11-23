LDA demolishes illegal constructions

LAHORE - The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) demolished various constructions during a crackdown on illegal buildings and commercial use of residential buildings in the provincial capital, here on Wednesday. According to a spokesman for the authority, the operation was launched in Awan Town, Sabzazar, Allama Iqbal Town, Qazi Town and adjacent areas, resulting in demolition of multiple illegal/ commercial properties. The LDA teams partially demolished illegal shops in Awan Town, removed shutters of illegal shops in Qazi Town, and demolished Neelam Ghar [auction house], illegal sheds at plot No. 766H, Sabzazar scheme. In plot No. 14A, Marghzar scheme, commercial encroachments were cleared.