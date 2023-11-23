LESCO detects 345 power pilferers

LAHORE - The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 345 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts: Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasurand Okara, on the 75th day of grand antipower theft campaign. A LESCO spokesman told the media here on Wednesday that the company had also submitted FIR applications against 343 electricity thieves, out of which 201 FIRs had been registered in respective police stations, while 16 accused have been arrested. Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice. On the 75th consecutive day (Nov 22) of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected.