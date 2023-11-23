Thursday, November 23, 2023
Machac givesCzechs 1-0 lead over Australia 

Agencies
November 23, 2023
MALAGA - To­mas Machac beat Jordan Thompson 6-4 7-5 to give three-times champions Czech Republic a 1-0 lead in their Davis Cup quarter-final against 2022 runners-up Australia on Wednesday. The Czechs, who arrived at the Finals with a 9-0 win-loss re­cord from three Group Stage ties in September, are aiming to secure a first victory over Australia since 1975. Their number two player Machac backed up an early break with a comfortable service game and withstood a strong fightback from Thompson at 5-4 in the opening set. There was little to separate the hard-hitting pair in the second set up to 4-4 and Machac traded breaks with his opponent before edg­ing ahead to seal the victory with a forehand winner. Jiri Lehecka can clinch the tie for the Czechs when he takes on Alex de Minaur late

