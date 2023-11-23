Malik, Hameed create upsets, set for all-Pakistan showdown in ITF Masters Final

LAHORE - Pakistan’s senior tennis maestros Rashid Malik and Hameed-ul-Haq upset top seeds in their respective semifinals to secure their places in the final of the ITF Masters Championship in Pattaya, Thailand. The stage is now set for an all-Pakistan final showdown, scheduled for today (Thursday).
Rashid Malik delivered a remarkable performance by upsetting the top seed and former world No. 2, currently ranked No. 12, Simon Arms of Australia, with a commanding 6-1, 6-1 victory. Reflecting on his triumph, Malik stated, “It was a tough match against the top seed, but the score may suggest otherwise. Thanks to Almighty, I utilized my vast experience and skills to outclass my opponent in straight sets.”
Addressing the prospect of an all-Pakistan final against his former teammate Hameed ul Haq, Malik expressed anticipation for a competitive match. “We played together since childhood, and it will be a good match. The one who plays better will win the title,” he remarked. When asked about his future goals, Malik shared, “I am preparing well, and my eyes are on winning the ITF Masters World Championship in Mexico.”
Hameed-ul-Haq showcased his prowess in the semifinals against Peter Schubert of Germany (World Ranking 70), securing a 6-0, 7-6 victory. While comfortably winning the first set 6-0, Hameed faced resilient opposition in the second set, ultimately prevailing in a tough 7-6 battle. The finals, featuring both Rashid Malik and Hameed-ul-Haq, promise a riveting display of tennis skill and strategy.
In the 65+ doubles category, the Pakistani-Japanese duo of Waqar Nisar and Kazuhico Imahashi faced a quarterfinal defeat against Shay Abramovich (Israel) and Robert McGuigan, with a scoreline of 3-6, 7-5, 6-10.