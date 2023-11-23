National Men’s Basketball C’ship semifinals today

LAHORE - Pakistan Army will take on Lahore in the first semifinal at 11am while at 12:30 pm, PAF will vie against Wapda in the second semifinal of the Na­tional Men’s Basketball Cham­pionship 2023 here at Govt College University Lahore to­day (Thursday).

In the first match of the day on Wednesday, Army defeated POF 93-48. The top contribu­tors from Army were Imad (18 points), M Usman (14 points) and Tughlab (11 points). For team POF, Izharullah (18 points), Tayyab (13 points) and M Farooq (10 points) played well. The match was supervised by referees Gul Jamal, Naveed Ahmed Beeda and Adeel S Raza.

The second match of the day saw PAF outclassing Faisala­bad by 111-62. The top scor­ers for PAF were Mehtab (23 points), M Akhtar (18 points) and M Zuhair (12 points). For Faisalabad, Gul Baaz (15 points), Usman Talib (15 points) and Faheem Sattar (9 points) contributed well. The match was supervised by ref­erees Ghulam Muhammad, Muhammad Muddassar and Muazzam Naveed.

In the third contest of the day, Wapda faced tough resis­tance from Lahore Division Basketball Team before win­ning the nail-biter 77-62. The top contributors from Wapda were M Usman (26 points), Zain-ul-Hassan (20 points) and Amir Farooq (11 points). For team Lahore, Saboor Mehdi scored 16 points, Safi Khan 15 and Ahmed Abbas 14 points. The match was supervised by referees Syed Adnan Ali Shah, Umer Mehmood and Gul Jamal.

The fourth match was won by Islamabad team, which defeated Pakistan Navy by 62-54. For Islamabad, the top scorers were Ali Kazimi (22 points), Farhan Qayyum (17 points) and Haris Siddiqui (8 points). For Navy, Zaiur Rehm­an (19 points), Babur Manan (10 points) and M Adnan (8 points) played well. The match was supervised by referees Adeel S Raza, Ghulam Muham­mad and Saadat Jehangir.