Natural resources of solar energy in KP precious gift: PEDO CEO

Peshawar - The Chief Executive Officer Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation (PEDO) Engn Naeem Khan has said that the natural resources of solar energy in the province are a precious gift. The province is saving about Rs840 million annually in terms of electricity bills.

Apart from this, work is underway on 9 solar energy projects across the province including the tribal merged districts. The first solar energy exhibition for the promotion and development of solar energy in Peshawar will help in curbing the ongoing energy crisis in the country.

He expressed these views while talking to media representatives on the occasion of participating in the first two-day solar energy exhibition in Peshawar at a local hotel in Peshawar. He visited various stalls along with Secretary Energy and Power Nisar Ahmad.

The PEDO’s chief Engr Naeem Khan said that the E&P Department and its subsidiary PEDO have transformed the civil secretariat, Chief Minister’s House, Chief Minister’s Secretariat into solar energy by using environmentally pollution free energy production sources, while 8000 schools, 187 BHUs and 4000 mosques have also been solarised, he added.

Similarly, 100 villages including 300 mosques and other places of worship in the merged districts have also been transferred to solar energy. Apart from this, solarisation of schools in the merged districts, 7,000 mosques and other places of worship in the settled districts are also being worked on.

In addition, 312 mini micro hydropower projects have been completed in phase one at backward districts, while work is underway to establish 291 more mini micro hydropower projects under phase two.

It should be noted that the public has expressed deep interest in the solar exhibition in Peshawar and has declared the production of solar electricity from renewable energy sources as a positive step for the development of this province.