Pak-China border to close from Dec 1 to March 31 for all kinds of traffic

GILGIT - Due to the closure of the Pakistan-China border at Khunjerab, foreign businessmen with containers and drivers have been given time till November 30 to go to their countries through China. According to a notice issued by the in-charge of the FIA immigration checkpost on the Pakistan-China border, Khunjerab will be closed for all types of traffic from December 1 to March 31 as per the Border Protocol Agreement.

“During this time, foreign drivers and businessmen with their containers will be able to go to their countries by exiting towards China. The FIA Immigration Check Post Incharge has warned that in any case after November 30, the organization will not be responsible for any kind of luggage left behind. Khunjerab Pass is situated at an altitude of 15 thousand 397 feet above sea level which connects Pakistan and China.