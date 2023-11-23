Pakistan, Denmark agree to further enhnance cooperation in multiple fields

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Denmark, expressing satisfaction at the positive trajectory of bilateral relations, agreed to further enhance cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

The bilateral ties were discussed in the Third Round of Pakistan-Denmark Annual Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) held in Copenhagen, according to a press release on Wednesday. Additional Secretary (Europe), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan, and Denmark’s Under Secretary for Foreign Policy Ambassador Anders Tang Friborg led their respective sides. Both sides extensively reviewed the entire ambit of bilateral relations covering political relations, trade, climate change, green energy cooperation, investment, and people-to-people contacts.