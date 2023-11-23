Thursday, November 23, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan signs LOI with KSA to boost employment opportunities for workers

Pakistan signs LOI with KSA to boost employment opportunities for workers
APP
November 23, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD-Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Jawad Sohrab Malik Wednesday signed Letter of Intent (LOI) with Saudi-based global conglomerate Al-Bawani Holdings to boost employment opportunities for Pakistani workforce in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).
Jawad Sohrab Malik undertook a visit to the renowned headquarters of the Al-Bawani holdings in Riyadh. Upon arrival, he received a warm welcome from Engr. Fakher Al-Shawaf, CEO and Chairman of Al Bawani Holdings. The SAPM was accompanied by key dignitaries, including Ambassador Ahmad Farooq, Community Welfare Attache, DG Emigration Akram Khawaja and Joint Secretary Emigration Aurangzeb, said a press release received here on Wednesday.
Al-Bawani Holdings, a diversified Saudi conglomerate, holds a substantial position among the top five general contracting entities in the construction sector. With an impressive portfolio of completing and delivering around 250 projects in Saudi Arabia, the company is presently engaged with worldwide projects valued at billions of dollars. During the visit, SAPM Malik received a comprehensive briefing on Al Bawani’s ongoing projects.
Expressing his confidence in the capabilities of Pakistani workers, Jawad Sohrab Malik conveyed to the company chairman that Pakistani workforce was well-trained and possesses the necessary skills and knowledge, making them exceptionally suitable for construction work in KSA. This acknowledgment of Pakistani workforce competence led to a significant development — the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) between the Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) and Al Bawani. This LOI establishes a fundamental legal framework to foster cooperation and coordination for mutual benefits, promising to unlock numerous job opportunities for Pakistani professionals and workers in the near future.

Murders, not accidents?

APP

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1700618365.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023