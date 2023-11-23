Pakistan tour of Netherlands postponed over PCB’s request

LAHORE - Pakistan cricket team’s tour to the Netherlands for a three-match T20I series has been postponed at the request of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) citing scheduling is­sues, reported by Cricbuzz.

According to the report, the PCB approached the Royal Dutch Cricket Association (KNCB) and requested to reschedule the se­ries, which was initially scheduled for May 2024. This decision aims to alleviate the strain on a con­gested cricket calendar. Pakistan and Netherlands’ cricket boards are working on finding alternative options to reschedule the T20I se­ries at a more suitable time.

Roland Lefebvre, the High-Per­formance Man­ager at KNCB, has expressed his frustration over the post­ponement of the series, how­ever, he also re­mained positive about finding a suitable time to play the series. “We’re obviously disappointed but of course, we understand the situation, and remain optimistic a new window will be found to play the series either at home or away,” KNCB High-Performance Manager Roland Lefebvre said.

Pakistan’s three-match series against the Netherlands was sched­uled for early May 2024, before Pakistan’s tour of Ireland and Eng­land. Pakistan recently scheduled two five-match T20I series with New Zealand in 2024. The Men in Green will travel to New Zealand in January while Blackcaps return in April. Pakistan will now play 16 T20Is leading up to the T20 World Cup 2024 after the cancellation of the Netherland’s tour.