“I believe every human has a finite number of heartbeats. I don’t intend to waste any of mine.”

–Neil Armstrong

The Apollo 11 Moon Landing marked an unparalleled feat in human history. On July 20, 1969, astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin set foot on the lunar surface, while Michael Collins orbited above. Armstrong’s iconic words, “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind,” echoed globally. This historic achievement fulfilled President Kennedy’s ambitious vision to land a man on the moon before the end of the 1960s, showcasing American technological prowess during the Space Race. The mission’s success transcended borders, inspiring generations and symbolising humanity’s limitless potential to explore and conquer the vast expanse of space.