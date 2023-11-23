Peace pivot

The United Nations, established in 1945, aimed to ensure global peace and protect human rights. However, questions arise regarding its role in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. Statistics reveal a significant imbalance in casualties, with basic human rights like water, food, and medicine being denied to Palestinians. The UN must actively intervene to halt Israel’s inhumane actions. Palestinians, determined for freedom, echo Martin Luther King’s words: “Oppressed people cannot remain oppressed forever.”
MUDASSAR FARID QURESHI,
Islamabad.