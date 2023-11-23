Peace pivot

The United Nations, established in 1945, aimed to ensure glob­al peace and protect human rights. However, questions arise regard­ing its role in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. Statis­tics reveal a significant imbalance in casualties, with basic human rights like water, food, and medi­cine being denied to Palestinians. The UN must actively intervene to halt Israel’s inhumane actions. Palestinians, determined for free­dom, echo Martin Luther King’s words: “Oppressed people cannot remain oppressed forever.”

MUDASSAR FARID QURESHI,

Islamabad.