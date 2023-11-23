Thursday, November 23, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Peace pivot

November 23, 2023
Opinions, Letters

The United Nations, established in 1945, aimed to ensure glob­al peace and protect human rights. However, questions arise regard­ing its role in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. Statis­tics reveal a significant imbalance in casualties, with basic human rights like water, food, and medi­cine being denied to Palestinians. The UN must actively intervene to halt Israel’s inhumane actions. Palestinians, determined for free­dom, echo Martin Luther King’s words: “Oppressed people cannot remain oppressed forever.”

MUDASSAR FARID QURESHI,

Islamabad.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1700618365.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023