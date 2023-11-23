Thursday, November 23, 2023
PM Kakar reiterates need to enhance Pak, Russia cooperation

Web Desk
8:28 PM | November 23, 2023
National

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Thursday, while expressing satisfaction at the steady growth of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Russia, reiterated the need to further develop mutually beneficial cooperation.

The prime minister, in a meeting with outgoing Russian Ambassador Danila Ganich, who paid a farewell call on him, appreciated cooperation between the two countries at the international fora.

He appreciated the valuable contribution of the ambassador towards further strengthening the bilateral ties.

The prime minister wished the ambassador well for his next assignment, and hoped that he would always remain Pakistan’s friend.

Discussing the bilateral relations, Prime Minister Kakar emphasised that Russia, a key player in the region and internationally, remained an important partner of Pakistan.

He said that connectivity and energy were the key sectors to develop collaboration which would benefit the peoples as well as the region.

