PM Kakar to attend COP-28 on Dec 1

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will represent Pakistan at the 28th Conference of Parties (COP-28) being held in the United Arab Emirates on December 1. The prime minister chaired an inter- provincial review meeting with regard to the COP-28 here. The meeting was attended by the caretaker federal ministers for finance, foreign affairs, climate change and planning, and relevant officials, the PM Office said in an official statement. He also directed the relevant authorities to make full preparations for representing Pakistan’s stance during the COP-28 on climate finance and other issues effectively. PM Kakar said that climate change was an issue of national endurance for the countries like Pakistan and observed that Pakistan was playing a positive role in the global climate debate through climate diplomacy. He said that despite its less than one percent imprints in the global climate change factors, Pakistan was amongst the countries hugely affected by the changes.