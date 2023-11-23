PM stresses resources fair share for provinces

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-Ul-Haq Kakar has said it is responsibility of the federation to ensure equitable distribution of resources among all provinces.

He was chairing a meeting on power sector reforms in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and welfare of the families of martyrs of war on terror in Islamabad on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, the PM said the federal government will ensure protection of the rights of the people of all provinces including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar directed WAPDA officials to remove all obstacles in the way of net hydel profit payments to KP on priority basis. The Prime Minister said the construction of water reservoirs and hydropower projects in the country should be completed on priority basis. Kakar said there should not be any interruption in the ongoing projects for better irrigation and low-cost environment-friendly electricity generation. During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed about the ongoing hydropower projects and the construction of water reservoirs across the country, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He was also briefed on the law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He directed to release funds immediately allocated for the province regarding counter- terrorism operations. Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said the Martyrs Welfare Fund should be immediately distributed to the families of the martyrs. He said the families of those martyred in the war on terror are the benefactors of this nation and no delay in payment allocated for their welfare will be tolerated.