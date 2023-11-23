PML-N to win 40 seats in South Punjab with electables: Sana

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE - Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz, Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said that his party would clinch maximum seats from the South Punjab.

“Many electables are joining PML-N and we hope to get 40 seats from the South Punjab in general elections, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The PML-N would gain majority votes to form the next government in Pakistan under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, he said.

Commenting on the role of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), he said those PTI members who were found involved in attacking security institutions on May 9, would face punishment as per the law of this country. The PTI regime, he said, had tried to destabilise the political and economic system.

In reply to a question about the performance of PML-N, he said the people will cast their vote for Nawaz Sharif for his past performance in completing a number of mega development projects in Pakistan. Meanwhile, Senior leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party Qamar Zaman Kaira while talking to a news channel said that the PPP is demanding the Election Commission of Pakistan to hold free and fair elections across the country.

About the level playing field demand, he said that every political party should be given equal opportunities for holding election drives and contesting upcoming elections in a befitting manner.

Meanwhile, four former members of the Punjab Assembly called on PML-N president Mian Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday and announced their decision to join the Nawaz league expressing confidence in the party leadership.

The ex-Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) who met with the party president include Makhdoom Syed Mubeen Alam, Makhdoom Masood Alam, Syed Mubeen Zaman, and Syed Basit Sultan Bukhari. In expressing their allegiance, they conveyed full confidence in the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif and his elder brother, Nawaz Sharif, the party’s supreme leader and three-time prime minister. The meeting, attended by PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan, Sardar Awais Leghari, Sheikh Fayyazuddin, and Mian Imtiaz, marked the induction of the former MPAs into the party.

Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the new entrants, congratulating them on their decision. He emphasized that the PML-N, being the largest and most representative party in Pakistan, had a mission to strengthen and develop the federation. Under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, the party had a noteworthy track record of increasing resources for federating units and addressing people’s issues.

Assuring the former MPs, Shehbaz Sharif stated that their involvement would contribute to the party’s success in the upcoming elections, ultimately leading to economic development for the people. The former MPs expressed gratitude to Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif for their trust and support, extending their best wishes for the party.

They conveyed their admiration for the vision and performance of the PML-N, pledging to work diligently to serve the people and uphold the party’s principles.

In a separate meeting, former Senator Waqar Ahmed and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Party President Eng Ameer Muqam met with Shehbaz Sharif to discuss the overall political situation and preparations for the upcoming general elections. They also extended congratulations to Shehbaz Sharif for his acquittal in the Ashiana Iqbal reference.

Talking to them, Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, the Muslim League (N) had consistently lived up to nation’s trust and expectations. He highlighted the crucial link between economic self-reliance, political stability and national effort. Shehbaz Sharif identified alleviating inflation as the foremost challenge for the new government, stressing that relieving Pakistan from economic challenges is a national agenda. He underscored the importance of political stability to address crises and safeguard Pakistan’s economic interests.

Senator Waqar Ahmed commended Shehbaz Sharif’s efforts during his 16 months as Prime Minister, particularly in steering Pakistan away from default.