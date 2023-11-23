Police recover old age couple from illegal detention,  arrest 4 culprits 

Rawalpindi- Police got physical remand of four men from a court after registering a case against them for detaining and torturing old age parents of their landlord, who is a British national, for grabbing precious land adjacent to GT Road in Sohawa, informed sources on Wednesday. The four accused have been identified as Zafaran, Muhammad Javed, Muhammad Ikhlaq and Bashir Ahmed, who were arrested following orders of Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Region Syed Khurram Ali by officials of Police Station Sohawa during a raid on a house located at Aral area captivity of whom the couple was also recovered, sources said.

Police also decided to start process of bringing back the main accused identified as Sahriq Mehmood from United Kingdom (UK) to Pakistan as the daughter of old age couple had requested IG Punjab through British Embassy to rescue her parents from clutches of her brother and the four servants-cum-goons, they said. According to content of FIR, Kaneez Akhter, a resident of Aral, lodged a complaint with District Police Officer (DPO) Jhelum stating she had a son namely Shariq Mehmood who is residing in UK. She alleged that Shariq had placed her and his father Haq Nawaz under severe torture during his visit to Pakistan and had transfered all the land in his name forcefully.

She added his son had hired four servants namely Zafaran, Muhammad Javed, Muhammad Ikhlaq and Bashir Ahmed who also involved in breathing her and her husband, who is 74 years old and sick as well. “The four servants of Shariq had dragged me and torn out my clothes. They also injected me with some toxic injections and detained me in a room illegally,” she said adding that the four men committed this crime on ordered of her son Shariq Mehmood, a British national of Pakistan origin.

The victim lady appealed DPO to take legal action against Shariq and four of his goons and to provide her and her husband with justice. DPO Jhelum, while talking action, has ordered the SHO PS Sohawa to register a case agaisnt accused and to arrest them. Following orders of DPO, SHO PS Sohawa lodged case and held four accused. The police also produced the four accused before a court of law and obtained their physical demand for further investigation. A senior police officer disclosed to The Nation that Ms Saiqa, the daughter of applicant Kaneez Akhter and based in London, approached IG, RPO and DPO informing them about illegal detention of her parents. He said IG and RPO directed DPO to form a special police team for recovery of old age couple from illegal detention. He said police raided the house and recovered the old age couple and held four accused. He said that police have began process of writing a letter to Punjab Home Department for requesting Interior Ministry to approach Interpol to bring back to Pakistan the main culprit from UK. A spokesman to RPO, when contacted, confirmed the development saying RPO has directed the DPO for investigating the case on merit and for providing the old age couple with justice.