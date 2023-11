ISLAMABAD - In a notable recognition, President Dr Arif Alvi has granted approval for the conferment of the Nishane- Pakistan, the highest civil award in the country, to Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin. As the 53rd Da’i al-Mutlaq and the leader of Dawoodi Bohras based in Mumbai, Dr Mufaddal Saifuddin’s contributions are set to be acknowledged with this prestigious honor. The president’s formal approval follows constitutional protocols outlined in Article 259 (2) and Decorations Act of 1975.