PTI intra-party election verdict today: ECP

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will announce the verdict of the Pakistan Tehreek- e-Insaf (PTI), intra-party elections on Thursday (today).

Tehreek-e-Insaf is pressing for a quick disclosure of the reserved decision, having previously asked the Election Commission for a speedy announcement. The verdict is scheduled for Thursday at noon. Meanwhile, the Election Commission has scheduled November 28 as the date for the case related to the removal of the PTI Chairman from the party presidency. Khalid Mehmood Khan has filed a petition seeking removal of the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from his role within the party. In another development, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will frame charges against PTI Chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders, Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry, in a contempt case on Thursday (today). The charges are for contempt of the ECP and the chief election commissioner.

As per the cause list released by the Election Commission, the case involving Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi, Fawad Chaudhry, and Asad Umar, accused of using insulting language about the Election Commission and the Chief Election Commissioner, will be taken up on Thursday. The Election Commission has issued a production order for Tehreek-e- Insaf chief Imran Khan and summoned PTI leaders individually. PTI leaders are also set to face charges.