Punjab CM commends Sialkot exporters as ambassadors of Pakistan

SIALKOT - Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi commended the local exporters and importers of Sialkot for their commendable role as ambassadors of Pakistan, shining the nation’s name globally. In a meeting at Circuit House Gujranwala, led by President of Commerce and Industry Abdul Ghafoor Malik, various crucial issues concerning Sialkot district, such as EPZ, University Project, Sialkot Safe City, and Sialkot Industrial Zone, were discussed. The Chief Minister expressed his commitment to the immediate and effective implementation of development initiatives. The delegation, including Vice President Aamir Majeed, Umir Ahmed, Zohaib Sethi, DPO Hasan Iqbal, and Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Shah Iqbal Mir, actively participated in the discussions.

GOT COMMERCE COLLEGE SIALKOT INITIATES FRUIT TREE PLANTATION DRIVE

In a collaborative effort led by the Old Boys Association of Government Pilot School and Allama Iqbal Lions Club, fruit trees were planted in the garden of Government Commerce College in Sialkot. The initiative, aimed at promoting environmental conservation, was supported by the college’s principal, Professor Khalil Zubair, and the Head of the English Department, Professor Sher Ali. Stressing the importance of ongoing efforts in tree planting, they highlighted the role of individuals in safeguarding the environment from air and ground pollution. The planting event saw the active participation of college staff, including Irfan Sherwani, Naveed Lodhi, Muhammad Yahya, Saeed Ahmed, Abdul Rehman, Junaid Aftab, and Irfan Khan.