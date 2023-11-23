Punjab Govt announces closure of educational institutions every Friday, Saturday

In a major announcement on Thursday, Punjab Government announced complete shutting down of schools on Friday and Saturday.

Interim Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi was briefed on the measures taken by Anti-Smog Committee to curb smog.

It was decided in the meeting that educational institutions will remain closed in 10 districts of Punjab. Decision will be implemented in Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Sahiwal and Multan divisions.

Mohsin Naqvi spoke to media after the meeting and said that Punjab Govt had decided to give subsidy to 10,000 students who will opt to purchase electric bikes for travelling.

Moreover he said that government was not in favour of closure of the markets so these would open at 3pm on Friday and Saturday while remain completely closed on Sunday.

He further told about the preparations made for artificial rain as well as smog towers in order to placate the miseries of people affected by the smog.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s second largest city, Lahore, remained the second most polluted city of the world for the second successive day on Thursday as smog dimmed the sun.

The average air quality index (AQI) of the city was recorded at 272 in the morning. However, AQI at The Mall was 474 and Amir Town was 385 which is regarded as highly unhealthy.

According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature in Lahore is expected to be 12 degrees Celsius and the maximum 26 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Lahorites paid no heed to recommendations of the provincial government and doctors to wear masks as a result of which respiratory problems are on the rise.



