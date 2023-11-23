Thursday, November 23, 2023
Punjab Institute of Sports Science established for int’l standard training of coaches 

STAFF REPORT
November 23, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab has es­tablished Punjab Institute of Sports Science for the inter­national standard training of coaches and players of the province. Deputy Director Chand Parveen will be the Principal, M Hafeez Bhatti chief instructor while Shais­ta Qaiser and Sajid Ali will be the instructors in Punjab Institute of Sports Science. DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tu­fail on Wednesday said that coaches and players of all games will be trained under this programme according to the international rules. He said that Punjab Institute of Sports Science will play an important role for the de­velopment of sports culture across the province. “Inter­national Master Trainers will also be invited for im­parting world class training to our coaches and players,” he elaborated. 

