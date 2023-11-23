Railways minister orders achieving revenue target

LAHORE - Railways Minister Shahid Ashraf Tarar has directed the administration to ensure achieving the revenue targets, set for development of the facility. Presiding over a session at the Railways headquarters here on Wednesday, he praised the administrative efficiency for increase in revenue and number of freight trains. He emphasised expediting completion of processes of outsourcing of railways hospitals. The minister also provided an update on the project to shift railway installations to solar energy. He instructed to accelerate the process of installing meters by power distribution companies in various railway residential units, including the Mayo Gardens. The minister expressed satisfaction over the ongoing operation against encroachments and sought a report from all divisions after 15 days to assess the progress and ensure no re-encroachment. The minister ordered the administration to link the performance of officers with the anti-encroachment activities. He applauded management efficiency in reducing accidents and issued orders to restart complete inspection of tracks in all divisions. Updates were also given on the construction of executive washrooms at railway stations. In this meeting, Chairman Railway Muzaffar Ali Shah and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Railways Aamer Ali Baloch were present. The minister also conducted a visit to the Royal Palm Country Club, where he received a briefing on the club’s operations and other professional matters.

Punjab transfers 5,000 kanals land to federal for railway projects

The Punjab government has transferred 5,001 kanals of land in five tehsils of Lahore to the federal government for railway operations. According to the official sources, the transferred land includes 933 kanals and 10 marlas in Raiwind Tehsil, 2,493 kanals and 6 marlas in Model Town Tehsil, 573 kanals and 8 marlas in Shalimar Tehsil, 569 kanals and 18 marlas in Cantt Tehsil, and over 188 kanals in the city. The land was acquired in the name of the railways and is now being transferred to the federal government for the development and expansion of railway infrastructure in Lahore.