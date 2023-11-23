Rupee recovers 66 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Wednesday gained 66 paisas against US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs285.12 against the previous day’s closing at Rs285.78. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 283.65 and Rs 286.5 respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by Rs1.96 to close at Rs311.32 against the last day’s closing of Rs313.28, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen lost 02 paisas to close at Rs1.91; whereas a decrease of 85 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 357.31 as compared to the last closing of Rs358.16. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 18 paisas each to close at Rs77.63 and Rs76.01 respectively.