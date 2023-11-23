Thursday, November 23, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Rupee recovers 66 paisas against dollar

Rupee recovers 66 paisas against dollar
APP
November 23, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - Paki­stani rupee on Wednesday gained 66 paisas against US dollar in the interbank trad­ing and closed at Rs285.12 against the previous day’s closing at Rs285.78. How­ever, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and sell­ing rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 283.65 and Rs 286.5 respec­tively. The price of the Euro decreased by Rs1.96 to close at Rs311.32 against the last day’s closing of Rs313.28, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japa­nese Yen lost 02 paisas to close at Rs1.91; whereas a decrease of 85 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 357.31 as compared to the last closing of Rs358.16. The ex­change rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Ri­yal decreased by 18 paisas each to close at Rs77.63 and Rs76.01 respectively.

Tags:

APP

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1700618365.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023