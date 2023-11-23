Salty solutions

Pakistan, endowed with diverse natural and mineral resourc­es, boasts an annual salt produc­tion of about 2 million tons, with the Khewra Salt Mine being a pri­mary contributor. As the world’s second-largest salt mine, Khewra holds an estimated reserve of 220 million tons of rock salt, drawing both industrial significance and tourist interest.

Among Pakistan’s unique salt va­rieties, Himalayan pink salt stands out. With a distinctive pink hue derived from iron oxide and oth­er minerals, this salt is renowned for its perceived health benefits. Widely used for culinary purposes and as a decorative element, it has gained popularity both domesti­cally and internationally, particu­larly in the USA. Pakistan proudly holds the title of the world’s larg­est producer and exporter of pink salt, intending to register it as a Geographical Indication to safe­guard its authenticity and quality.

Nevertheless, the country en­counters challenges in advancing its salt industry, notably in areas such as marketing, value addition, and industry development. These challenges impact the global per­ception and competitiveness of Pakistani salt, limiting profitabil­ity and product diversification. In particular, insufficient market­ing and branding, especially for pink salt, contribute to lower sell­ing prices when exported, only to be rebranded and resold at high­er prices by other countries. To unlock its full salt potential and compete globally, Pakistan must enhance salt quality, implement effective marketing strategies, and focus on value addition.

AZEEM HAKRO,

Umerkot.