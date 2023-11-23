Thursday, November 23, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Salty solutions

November 23, 2023
Opinions, Letters

Pakistan, endowed with diverse natural and mineral resourc­es, boasts an annual salt produc­tion of about 2 million tons, with the Khewra Salt Mine being a pri­mary contributor. As the world’s second-largest salt mine, Khewra holds an estimated reserve of 220 million tons of rock salt, drawing both industrial significance and tourist interest.

Among Pakistan’s unique salt va­rieties, Himalayan pink salt stands out. With a distinctive pink hue derived from iron oxide and oth­er minerals, this salt is renowned for its perceived health benefits. Widely used for culinary purposes and as a decorative element, it has gained popularity both domesti­cally and internationally, particu­larly in the USA. Pakistan proudly holds the title of the world’s larg­est producer and exporter of pink salt, intending to register it as a Geographical Indication to safe­guard its authenticity and quality.

Murders, not accidents?

Nevertheless, the country en­counters challenges in advancing its salt industry, notably in areas such as marketing, value addition, and industry development. These challenges impact the global per­ception and competitiveness of Pakistani salt, limiting profitabil­ity and product diversification. In particular, insufficient market­ing and branding, especially for pink salt, contribute to lower sell­ing prices when exported, only to be rebranded and resold at high­er prices by other countries. To unlock its full salt potential and compete globally, Pakistan must enhance salt quality, implement effective marketing strategies, and focus on value addition.

AZEEM HAKRO,

Umerkot.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1700618365.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023