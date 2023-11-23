SC serves notice on govt, FIA in Imran plea in cipher case

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Wednesday issued notices to the federal government and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on former prime minister Imran Khan’s appeal in a missing cipher case. A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Tariq Masood and comprising Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Ayesha A Malik conducted hearing of the post-arrest bail application of PTI Chairman Imran Khan. The former PM has challenged the IHC order where his post arrest bail was declined. A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq on October 27 had rejected Imran’s both petitions seeking post-arrest bail and the quashment of the case. The IHC Chief Justice noted in his written order that petition for quashing of FIR as well as bail application are without merit and are accordingly dismissed. The apex court declined Imran’s counsel request to give a fix date for hearing the case next. Barrister Salman Safdar, representing Imran Khan, requested the bench to give a fix date as the case was adjourned for an indefinite period. However, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood told him; “Do not make it a special case, and let it be a simple case.” The judge stated that the notices have been issued adding that without issuing notice the bail cannot be granted. Justice Tariq Masood told the counsel that your clients opened the cipher code, which is secret one.