Scholars’ role vital in making violence-free society: Maulana Azad

MULTAN - Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad emphasized the crucial role of scholars in fostering communal harmony and building a violence-free society.

Recognising the strength of national institutions, he highlighted the Army Chief General Asim Munir’s commitment to promoting Islamic values and unity within the Muslim Ummah.

Addressing the media on the occasion of the “Paigham-e-Pakistan Conference” here, Maulana Azad stated Pakistan is a gift of Allah. It was achieved in the name of Islam and thousands of people sacrificed their lives for their dear homeland.

Now, it is the collective responsibility of all of us to forge unity in our ranks and foil the nefarious designs of enemies.

He said that enemies wanted to create division amongst the masses to weaken Pakistan. Ulema and civil society should play a role in propagating a message of peace, brotherhood and unity. The whole nation is standing by the armed forces in their struggle to eliminate terrorism from the country.

He also commended the media’s significant role in the country’s stability and development. Reflecting on recent challenges in Gilgit, he expressed satisfaction with the successful dialogue that contributed to restoring peace in the region.

Concerning local issues like the Jaranwala situation a few months back, he stated that the government took timely action. He urged people not to take the law into their own hands. It is only the responsibility of the state to act.

The wrong use of social media should be discouraged, he maintained.

Maulana Azad asserted there is no room for terrorism and extremism in Pakistan, emphasising the country’s dedication to spreading a positive message globally. He underlined Pakistan’s support for Palestine, condemning the ongoing violence and calling for international intervention to stop the bloodshed.

In a gesture of solidarity, he revealed Pakistan’s commitment to sending food aid to Palestinian brothers and sisters.

Expressing concern for human rights violations, he urged the international community, including the OIC and UNO, to intervene and bring an end to the conflict.

Looking beyond borders, Maulana Azad acknowledged Afghanistan as a brotherly neighbouring country, emphasising ongoing diplomatic talks to prevent the misuse of land for wrongful purposes.

On the occasion, different scholars including Allama Farooq Khan Saeedi, Dr Kazim Naqvi, Allama Aanetullah Rehmani, Maulana Abdul Haq Mujahid, Khawar Husnain Bhutta, Bishop of Multan Yousuf Sohaan and many others also spoke and they also stressed unity to promote peace in the country.