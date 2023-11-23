Securing Additional Finance

The pitch by the caretaker Finance Minister, Dr Shamshad Akhtar, for additional international finance support in the meetings of bilateral and multilateral lenders is a strategic step. With the successful review of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), this is the right time to secure funds that Pakistan urgently needs in climate finance. After going through a tough economic phase, it is crucial that the right policies are adopted at the right time to not slide back but move forward in economic recovery.

To meet sustainable development targets and to repair the damage of floods, Pakistan needs climate funding from international lenders. The upcoming climate conference, COP28, will be a decisive platform in this regard. But the Finance Minister’s pitch signals a more proactive and strategic approach. International partners, like the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), World Food Programme (WFP), European Union (EU), Asian Development Bank (ADB), World Bank (WB), and others remain committed to sustainable development in Pakistan.

The support of these partners will also be essential in meeting climate finance targets. Since the IMF review started, Pakistan has showcased commitment to economic reforms. The review phase was not without difficulties and there are still some collective concerns of lenders that Pakistan needs to address. Project delays and lack of transparency becomes major deterrent for lenders. In the recent meetings with the Finance Minister, these points have been raised by these bodies.

To ensure that the pitch is approved, Pakistan will have to commit to addressing the issue of delays in projects. More robust transparency mechanisms must be adopted. Various government ministries and sectors need to come together to complete the projects and carry out assessments of delays. This process of self-accountability will lead to an overall effective performance and delivery in projects’ implementation and completion.